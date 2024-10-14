The cancellation of Diddy continues. Mel’s Drive-In Hollywood has removed all photos of the disgraced mogul, following his legal troubles.

You may not know it, especially if you don’t live in La La Land, but, the iconic Hollywood diner, known for showcasing images of its celebrity patrons, took down two pictures of the music mogul in light of his recent arrest.

Get this, a manager from the restaurant confirmed to our friends at TMZ, saying, “We see everything going on in the news with Diddy and it’s not okay.”

Advertisement

We have to keep reminding ya’ll, and we get it but ICYMI, Diddy was arrested in New York City last month on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Though he has pleaded not guilty, he remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial. Meanwhile, multiple alleged victims have stepped forward, filing lawsuits against him. Attorney Tony Buzbee claims to represent over 120 individuals who plan to pursue legal action against the Bad Boy Records founder.

As the disturbing accusations grow, Diddy’s lawyer, Erica Wolff, issued a statement to Rolling Stone, strongly denying the claims. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Wolff stated. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Yet another accuser came forward Monday, identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit claiming that Diddy raped her in a Manhattan hotel in 2004 when she was 19 years old. As the legal proceedings unfold, updates on the case and its impact on Diddy continue to surface.