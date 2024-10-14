Arsenio Hall has entered the Diddy and Trump chat. The former talk show host recently shared a story about Donald Trump defending Sean “Diddy” Combs in an unexpected moment. During an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Hall recalled an incident that took place behind the scenes of Trump’s reality show Celebrity Apprentice. Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day had made critical remarks about Diddy, and Trump surprisingly came to the Bad Boy founder’s defense.

“She says some negative things about Diddy, and I’m listening,” Hall explained. “Trump chimes in and defends Diddy and that surprised me because usually Trump don’t defend nobody but himself.”

The Coming 2 America star described how Trump passionately stood up for Diddy, emphasizing that he had never encountered any personal issues with him. “For him to speak up and say, ‘Well, I like him, he’s a good guy. I’ve never had a problem.’ He gives him a full-throated vote of character,” Hall recalled. “I had no idea one day this was going to play out in real-time. But Trump liked Diddy.”

Get this, Hall also spoke about attending several of Diddy’s famous parties, which he said could start out family-friendly but often escalated as the night progressed. “For instance, you use a person’s home and their family is in the home, so it’s fun, legitimate. 8:00 PM? Lots of food and music,” Hall shared. However, he noted that as the night wore on, things could get wilder. “I’ve also seen the ones that last longer than eight or nine,” he added, referencing the rumored “freak-offs” that allegedly occurred.

If you are not in the know, Trump and Diddy’s relationship dates back to the 1990s, with the two being seen together at events and in photographs over the years. Diddy even revealed that Trump attended his extravagant 30th birthday party in 1999 during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018.

Here’s the full interview below …