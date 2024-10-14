Hispanic Heritage Month is rocking on. This time, J. Balvin is the focus of a new docuseries titled A Great Day with J. Balvin, set to premiere on Peacock on October 17. The series offers fans an inside look at the life of the Colombian reggaeton star, taking viewers on adventures alongside Balvin and some well-known friends, while also sharing valuable life lessons he’s picked up along the way.

If familiar with Balvin, he’s referred to as the “Prince of Reggaeton,” and rose to global fame during the 2010s with hits like “Mi Gente,” “Ay Vamos,” and “Ginza.” As one of the top-selling Latin artists, Balvin has sold over 35 million records worldwide and earned numerous accolades, including 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 6 Latin Grammy Awards, and 5 MTV Video Music Awards.

Here’s the show’s description. It reveals that A Great Day With J. Balvin will follow the artist on a personal quest to “uncover the secrets of a truly fulfilling life.” He is joined by celebrity friends as they go on “unexpected and transformative adventures,” with the aim of discovering practices that help foster inner peace and resilience.

When it comes to a longer synopsis it adds, “Together, they embark on an adventure, exploring dynamic, unexpected, and transformative practices that serve as anchors in cultivating inner peace and resilience. Prepare to be entertained, moved, and enlightened by never-before-heard stories and insights that will leave you inspired and uplifted.”

What’s more, J. Balvin not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer. The six-episode docuseries features appearances from NBA player Jimmy Butler and fellow musicians Saweetie, Demi Lovato, and Anitta. Actor Xolo Maridueña and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham also make guest appearances in the show.

Produced by Exile Production and NBC News Studios, all six episodes of A Great Day With J. Balvin will be available for streaming on Peacock starting October 17.