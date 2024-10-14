JanSport, a trusted brand for young people for decades is going back to its roots with the launch of its new heritage-inspired Retro Series – a collection of packs with retro styling that embrace the brand’s original design updated with modern-day features. The collection features four vintage-inspired packs, designed with the past in mind and crafted for everyday use for today.

“When we designed the Retro Series, we wanted to bring back the essence of JanSport’s early days while making sure the collection could keep up with today’s lifestyles,” says Alexandra Reveles, Vice President of Global Brand Management at JanSport. “This launch is a fun nod to our history and a way for Gen-Z to connect with our nearly 60 years of adventure, style, and self-expression.”

Each piece in the Retro Series celebrates JanSport’s heritage with designs that pay tribute to its Pacific Northwest roots while offering modern-day functionality. The collection includes Seattle Pack, Small Seattle Pack, Mini Skip Pack, and the Washington Waist Pack.

