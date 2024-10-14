Today, fans are once again being treated to two long-sought Juice WRLD gems: minimal, melodic “Both Ways” and the darkly booming “Cavalier.” The songs continue an ongoing series, arriving as The Pre-Party (Extended) EP via Grade A and Interscope Records. Additionally, “Both Ways” comes with a video starring and co-directed by Juice friend and collaborator Trippie Redd along with DotComNirvan.

Blessed with a beat from Juice’s right-hand producer Nick Mira alongside Pharaoh Vice (iann dior, The Kid LAROI, Lil Peep), “Both Ways” is low-slung with a subtly infectious groove. Juice is in his zone, casually shifting rhythms and catching melodies, feeling himself and issuing warnings: “If you’re crossing my streets, better look both ways.”