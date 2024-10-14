Kamala Harris Unveils Policy Agenda Aimed at Black Men

On Monday (Oct. 14), Vice President Kamala Harris revealed a list of policies focused on Black men,, according to The Huff Post.

Harris’ “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men” includes many proposals to boost economic and social opportunities. Among the key initiatives are providing one million loans to Black entrepreneurs and investing in Black male mentorship. Other initiatives include protecting cryptocurrency assets and legalizing recreational marijuana to ensure Black men’s participation in the growing industry.

In addition, Harris announced a health equity initiative targeting diseases that disproportionately affect Black men, such as diabetes and prostate cancer.

These policies stem from her ongoing nationwide economic opportunity tour, including visits to cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Detroit. During these stops, Harris discussed their economic and health challenges with Black men.

With Election Day just weeks away, former President Barack Obama has hit the campaign trail to support Vice President Kamala Harris. On Thursday (Oct. 10), Obama traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state where polls between the candidates remain close.

Recalling his famous campaign slogan “Yes, We Can,” Obama introduced a new version in support of Harris: “Yes, She Can.” He praised the vice president as “a leader who has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice and a chance.”

In his speech, Obama addressed the challenges Americans have faced in recent years, from the pandemic to rising inflation. He expressed empathy for the difficulties many are enduring, while also emphasizing the importance of leadership in such times.

Obama didn’t shy away from criticizing former President Donald Trump, describing him as “out-of-touch” and mocking Trump’s often lengthy and unfocused rally speeches, which he referred to as “word salad.” He also called out Trump for spreading misinformation, particularly concerning recent claims about FEMA’s response to Hurricane Helene. Trump has accused the administration of neglecting storm victims and redirecting FEMA funds to Democratic-leaning areas and migrants—allegations the administration has strongly denied.

“Everybody knew it wasn’t true, even local Republicans said it wasn’t true,” Obama said. He expressed dismay over Trump’s behavior, asking, “The idea of intentionally trying to deceive people in their most vulnerable moments—when did that become okay?”

Obama’s stop in Pittsburgh marked the beginning of a broader campaign tour across key swing states. He previously spoke at a campaign fundraiser in California and at the Democratic National Convention.

Next week, former President Bill Clinton is expected to join the campaign effort, with plans to rally support for Harris in the rural South, according to a campaign spokesperson.