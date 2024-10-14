Lawsuit Alleges Kanye West Asked Wife Bianca Censori to Sleep with Her Mom

Kanye West is currently the subject of a lawsuit from his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. Among the claims, Pisciotta stated Ye drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Adding additional details of Ye’s behavior, the suit highlights alleged “sexual kinks” of the superstar rapper, including his want to have sex with the mother of his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to Page Six, Pisciotta called Censori Ye’s “on-call sex party participant/employee,” revealing a Sept. 2022 text message between the two reading: “I wanna f–k your mum. Before she leaves.”

In the last few weeks, reports have stated the polarizing couple is reportedly on the brink of a split, with an actual divorce likely.

According to the all-seeing eyes of our friends at TMZ, Ye, and Bianca, who have been married for nearly two years, has seemingly encountered a “rough patch.” This is not surprising considering all the attention and pressure their union garners, not to mention Kanye’s many controversies.

The media outlet noted that both Kanye (also known as Ye) and Bianca separated “a few weeks ago,” and the rapper has informed his close circle about his intentions to relocate to Tokyo and file for divorce.

Get this, Kanye has been spotted in Tokyo on two occasions—first at a pro-wrestling match on September 30, and again at a Jamaican restaurant on October 3—without Bianca by his side. Meanwhile, Bianca has reportedly returned to Australia to be with her family as they work through their marital issues.

Tokyo isn’t Kansas in terms of distance from LA, but if Bianca is back in Australia, then they’re quite far apart.

Moreover, despite the reports of their marriage being “on the rocks,” sources close to the couple have suggested that reconciliation is still possible. The New York Post cited an insider who stated, “It’s not beyond repair.” The insider added, “Ye changes his mind all the time. That may happen here [with the divorce].”

Now, interestingly, the reason for the alleged split remains unclear, but Bianca continues to hold her position as the Head of Architecture at Yeezy. Since their secret marriage in December 2022, the pair have often appeared inseparable.

ICYMI, Kanye and Bianca originally met in 2020 when, according to a former friend of Bianca’s, Kanye reached out to her via Instagram. “Ye slid into her [Instagram] DMs and said, ‘Come and work for me,’” the friend recalled in an interview. Bianca, who was studying architecture at the University of Melbourne at the time, reportedly left college shortly after their interaction.

Back in November of last year, Bianca’s friends and family reportedly staged an intervention, concerned about the state of her relationship. One close friend told the Daily Mail, “[Bianca] knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage.” They added that Bianca had become “aware of Kanye’s controlling ways” and was beginning to gain an “outside perspective” on the situation.

If you’re keeping score, this potential journey to Splitsville would mark Kanye’s second divorce, as he was previously married to Kim Kardashian for six years. The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.