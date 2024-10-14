So we’re not going to get excessive takes on Bronny coming from his father, LeBron James. Nope, nope, nope. LeBron James Senior just set a firm boundary with the media on Monday, making it clear that he won’t be answering every question on behalf of his son, Bronny James, this season.

It went down during a media session at Lakers practice, when asked about Bronny, LeBron chose to deflect, encouraging reporters to direct their inquiries to his son instead.

“You got to ask him,” LeBron responded. “He’s a grown man, ask him how he’s handling it and we’ll go from there. He’s a grown man, he’s a professional, he can handle it.”

As you probably know, this season marks a historic milestone for the James family, as LeBron and Bronny become the first father and son to play in the NBA, and even more uniquely, potentially on the same team. While this situation highlights LeBron’s incredible longevity in the league, it also introduces new dynamics, especially when it comes to media attention.

See, it’s pretty common for players to field questions about their teammates, but it’s unusual for one player to be consistently expected to speak for another, particularly when that teammate is also family. Facts!

LeBron’s comments suggest that, while he may occasionally respond on Bronny’s behalf, he expects his son to handle most of the media attention independently.

ICYMI, LeBron and Bronny made their on-court debut together earlier in October during a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Bronny, however, has had a quiet preseason performance, averaging just 0.7 points, one rebound, and 0.3 assists in 11.9 minutes per game across three contests. As expected for a second-round draft pick, Bronny is likely to spend time developing in the G League before securing a regular spot in the Lakers’ rotation.

What’s more. back in July, former ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski noted that Bronny is projected to start the season with the Lakers but could transition to the South Bay Lakers, their G League affiliate, as part of his development. Bronny has shown potential as a three-and-D player during college and Summer League, but more time in the G League could be beneficial for him to refine his skills before making a consistent impact in the NBA.