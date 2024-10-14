Here’s what’s new in the world of Megan Thee Stallion. A new documentary about rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this month. Titled Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, the film will be available for streaming starting October 31, as announced by Amazon on Monday.

Get this, the documentary promises to explore some of the “most vulnerable moments” of Megan’s career. It will chronicle her “journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success,” according to the film’s description. However, specific details about what aspects of her life will be covered have not been disclosed.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nneka Onuorah, known for her work on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the documentary features an executive production team that includes Lori York and Desiree Perez from Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s production company, as well as Loren Hammonds and Dave O’Connor from TIME Studios, and Alexa Conway and Ian Orefice.

If unfamiliar, Megan Thee Stallion, whose high-profile shooting case brought attention to issues of misogyny in the music industry, will reportedly share her life story, offering viewers an intimate look at her rise to fame and the challenges she has faced along the way.