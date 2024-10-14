A new documentary, Tupac: Cover-Up, currently streaming on the XUMO PLAY service (with plans to be on all streamers by February 2025), punches a rather sizable hole in the current rash of news stories trying to implicate Sean “Diddy” Combs in the 1996 Murder of Rap Star Tupac Shakur.

The documentary “Tupac: Cover Up” dismantles the current charges against Duane “Keefe D” Davis for the murder of Tupac, using Attorneys, Former Judges, former FBI Investigators, and industry insiders. This group of experts asserts that there is much more to the effort to convict Davis than meets the eye and what is at stake if a false narrative is sold.

“The consensus of our experts indicates that there was a narrative constructed by a group of self-interested individuals beginning five (5) minutes after the Shakur shooting and that Mr. Davis may have been coerced into creating the story he has often repeated in interviews and books,” says Director/Producer Richard “RJ” Bond, who also directed the “Tupac Assassination” series and authored the book “Tupac:187”.

Advertisement

“The Davis Narrative, as inconsistent and contradictory as it has been, seems to indicate that Davis participated in the killing motivated at least in part by some scheme involving a longstanding ‘bounty’ put out by Diddy. Not only has Davis recently disowned his previous statements, but there is now a real disconnect between the alleged ‘Diddy’ bounty and the ‘Revenge Narrative’ put out for almost 30 years to the Nevada Grand Jury- alleging Orlando Anderson and Davis participated in a shooting compelled as revenge for an altercation earlier that evening.”

“If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there.” Bond concludes. “And it’s critical that Clark County prosecutors taint the prospective jury pool with a phantom association between Diddy and Tupac so that when the jury pool hears the prosecution repeat Davis’s “Diddy fairy tale,” they will have already thought, ‘Oh yeah, that was in the news not long ago.’ But if Davis is lying and he’s the only eyewitness to the shooting besides Suge Knight still alive, then there’s nothing to tie Davis to Diddy.

“But now it’s getting out of hand, and it’s ended up in my backyard, so I need to speak to it.”

Tupac Cover Up is streaming on XUMO PLAY.