New York Liberty Rallies Late to Claim Game 2 of WNBA Finals, Series Tied 1-1

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

In a thrilling repeat of Game 1, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx faced off in Game 2 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. New York surged to an early double-digit lead, extending it to nearly 20 points in the first half. However, Minnesota mounted a fierce comeback, narrowing the gap to just five points multiple times.

The final moments of the game marked a pivotal shift from Game 1. With 3:23 remaining and New York leading by only two, the Liberty ignited a 12-0 run, ultimately sealing an 80-66 victory and tying the series at 1-1.

Breanna Stewart had a standout performance, notching 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and a Finals record of 7 steals. “The moment the game ended Thursday night, I was looking forward to Sunday to change things, change the narrative a little bit,” Stewart remarked. Her impressive stats placed her in elite company, becoming one of only four players to achieve at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a playoff game.

On the Lynx side, Napheesa Collier contributed significantly with 16 points and 8 rebounds, passing legends Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson for the fourth-most points scored in a single postseason.

With the series now shifting to Minnesota, Game 3 promises to be crucial. Historically, teams that win Game 3 in a tied series have a 71.4% chance of claiming the championship. The pivotal matchup is set for Wednesday at 8 PM ET on ESPN.