Okay, fans are on edge because these updates about the upcoming Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are anxiety inducing, ha! So their hotly anciticapted collaborative album is rumored to drop this fall but now we have more intel …

The latest update came from PARTYNEXTDOOR himself during an appearance on The Fry Yiy Show, where he provided fans with an exciting update.

“I have had an insane week,” PARTYNEXTDOOR shared. “So… You guys know what’s coming for you. PARTY and Drake have a classic. And we, you know, we trying to put the finishing touches on it, so… Yeah, it’s a jam-packed month for me filled with the thing that I love to do the most. Besides being a great dad, the world’s greatest dad. But that’s besides the point.”

His comments however cryptic, have only heightened anticipation, with fans hopeful that the project will arrive soon.

An October release would be ideal, as it coincides with the duo’s frequent references to fall as the perfect season for their music. Let’s be real its an October’s Very Own drop so Oct, makes sense.

The “FINISHING TOUCHES” are being put on Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s album👀 pic.twitter.com/mv0Ur3eFQc — chris (@chriscznn) October 13, 2024

Get this, the first hint about the joint album came from Drake earlier this summer when he surprised fans during his set at the Toronto stop of Party’s Sorry, I’m Outside tour. “So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do,” Drake told the crowd. “I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”

What’s more, PARTYNEXTDOOR later confirmed the project in an interview with social media personality Awaiz Punjani, stating, “The one we doing right now – all 15 we doing right now,” when asked about his favorite track. Fans are now anxiously counting down the days, expecting a powerhouse album from the OVO duo.