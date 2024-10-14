Shakira Shatters Records with Sold-Out Stadium Shows and New Single “Soltera”

Global superstar Shakira is making history as she prepares for her 2025 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. The singer has sold out 13 stadium shows in the first leg of the tour, with nearly 700,000 tickets snapped up in under two hours. With over 2 million fans signing up for ticket notifications, overwhelming demand has led to the addition of three more shows in Mexico, with more expected soon. Tickets for the newly added Mexico dates are available now at Shakira.com.

Known for her high-energy performances and vibrant stage presence, Shakira’s upcoming tour promises to be her most ambitious yet. The tour will feature state-of-the-art production, bringing her new music and iconic hits to life on stage in front of massive crowds.

In addition to her record-breaking tour, Shakira’s latest single, “Soltera,” is dominating the charts. Released on September 25th, the infectious Afrobeats anthem has already climbed into the Global Top 50 on Spotify and hit #1 on the radio in several countries. The video for “Soltera” has racked up over 9 million views in just two days.

Advertisement

With her tour set to break all-time attendance records, Shakira continues to prove why she’s a global phenomenon.