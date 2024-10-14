SOURCE SPORTS: Emotional Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Celebrates 13 New Inductees

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images



Sunday’s Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony was a heartfelt affair, filled with laughter, tears, stories, and poetry from the 13 remarkable inductees who graced the stage in Springfield, Massachusetts—the birthplace of the game.

Vince Carter, who closed out the ceremony, delivered a powerful reminder to his fellow inductees: “From now on, they don’t just say your first and last name without saying… ‘Hall of Famer.'” His words encapsulated the significance of the moment, solidifying their legacy within the sport.

Chauncey Billups expressed his gratitude to the city that embraced him and earned him the nickname “Mr. Big Shot.” In a nod to Detroit, he said, “The NBA franchise that loves me like family finally found me… Detroit.” Pausing to put on shades, he added, “What up doe … If you know, you know,” referencing the camaraderie he shared with fellow inductee Ben Wallace, who was seated on stage.

Michael Cooper received enthusiastic support from Lisa Leslie, Magic Johnson, and Pat Riley, who chanted “COOOP!” as he took the stage. He paid tribute to his mentor, Jerry West, stating, “I owe him more than he can ever understand. I miss him more than I can ever express.”

Doug Collins, still involved in coaching, shared his philosophy on failure and success. “In my life, if you look at my career, I’ve never been afraid to fail,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of growth through adversity.

Seimone Augustus left a lasting impression with a heartfelt poem that showcased her smooth style on the court. “Home is where the heart is, and where the heart is, it grows,” she began. “I want to tell you a story about a girl from the Bayou, who cooked up a good pot of gumbo. Sprinkle in a little Pistol Pete, Dr. J, Teresa Edwards, Allen Iverson, and many more; they all helped me develop the game that you all adored.” Her eloquence resonated with legends like T-Mac and Dr. J.

Jonnie West, son of the late Jerry West, spoke poignantly about his father’s historic third induction into the Hall of Fame. “Contributor to the game of basketball. That is you in every single sense, and that will live on forever,” he said, honoring the legacy of a man who has significantly impacted the sport.

The ceremony was a celebration of the past, present, and future of basketball, highlighting the journeys of these remarkable individuals who have shaped the game and inspired generations to come.