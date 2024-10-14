After the embarrassing 9-0 slaughter of the New York Mets on Sunday, the Kings From Queens answered back with their bats earlier today in Game 2, belting in six runs by the third inning, knocking off L. A. in Dodgers Stadium 7-3. The NLCS series in now even 1-1.

The Dodgers’ 33 scoreless inning streak in the postseason was broken up today in the top of the first inning with a leadoff HR from Francisco Lindor off of Ryan Brasier and a second inning grand slam off Dodgers’ Landon Knack by third baseman Mark Vientos for his third homer in the postseason. Sean Manaea held it down on the mound for the Mets by striking out seven in the first five innings, earning the W.

Following Brasier’s departure from the mound after facing only one batter, Knack loaded up the bases, intentionally walking Lindor, to eventually giving Vientos a full count after eight pitches. He blasted the ninth pitch, a 95 mph fastball in the middle of the zone, over the right center field wall.

The grand slam opened up the Mets’ lead to 6-0, but the shutout was halted in the fifth with a leadoff home run from Max Muncy. Los Angeles added two more runs in the sixth courtesy of an error by second baseman Jose Iglesias, but managed to leave the bases loaded at the end of the inning, which were three of the ten baserunners they left stranded throughout the game.

The NLCS now goes back to Citi Field for Games 3, 4 and 5, with the Mets having gained home-field advantage from the top-seeded Dodgers. Game 3’s first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EST on Wednesday.