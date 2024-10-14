South African Women’s Advocacy Group Launches Petition to Block Chris Brown’s Concert

Chris Brown is set to perform in South Africa and has already sold over 94,000 tickets, to be exact. But everyone is not thrilled the R&B star is coming.

According to BBC, Women for Change, an advocacy group in the country, has created a petition to stop the performance and has already collected over 20,000 signatures. “When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed,” executive director Sabina Walter stated.

“The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women. When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message – that fame and power outweigh accountability.” – Sabrina Walter

BBC also notes South Africa has one of the highest rates of femicide and gender-based violence, with a rape recorded every 12 minutes in the country. Additional cases go unreported. “When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message – that fame and power outweigh accountability,” said Ms Walters.

