Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters found themselves stranded in the California desert after attending a rally in Coachella Valley this past weekend. The rally, which drew thousands of passionate Trump followers, took place at an outdoor venue where temperatures soared above 100 degrees. Despite the scorching heat, attendees braved the elements to hear the former president speak, but the aftermath left many facing unexpected challenges.

Transportation logistics fell apart as rally-goers struggled to leave the event, miles away from their parked cars. Shuttle buses, which had been promised to transport supporters to and from the venue, abruptly stopped running, leaving large crowds waiting in vain for rides. According to the Times of San Diego, many were left stranded for hours under the desert sun with limited access to water or shelter. Some attendees even reportedly collapsed due to the intense heat during the rally.

Videos shared on social media showed chaotic scenes as supporters waited in long lines, hoping for transportation. One video captured a bus driver shouting that it was the last bus, while passengers shouted back in disbelief, “No more buses, they just got notice.” Other videos described the situation as “chaos,” with some attendees facing a two-hour walk through the desert to reach the parking lot.

This isn’t the first time attendees at Trump rallies have faced logistical nightmares. In 2020, after a rally in Omaha, Nebraska, rally-goers were similarly stranded in freezing temperatures when transportation broke down.

On social media, attendees expressed their frustration and confusion. One rally-goer, in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), shared that there were reportedly 60 buses employed for the event, but that California Highway Patrol (CHP) had informed drivers to stop picking up attendees. Many are left questioning the event’s poor organization and lack of preparedness for the large crowds.

For those left stranded in Coachella’s brutal heat, the rally ended not with cheers, but with hours of uncertainty in the desert.