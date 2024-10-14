Trump Reportedly Uses Offensive Term for Kamala Harris at Donor Dinner

Former President Donald Trump, 78, reportedly used an offensive term to refer to Vice President Kamala Harris during a private dinner with billionaire donors, according to a report by The New York Times. The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Trump’s Trump Tower penthouse.

During the gathering, Trump reportedly aired grievances about the 2024 presidential race and expressed frustration over his lack of appreciation from key donors. The Times reported that Trump used the term “re—–” while discussing Harris, who is set to be his opponent on the presidential ballot come Election Day.

The dinner reportedly included notable figures such as former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, hedge fund manager Paul Singer, and investment banker Warren Stevens.

Late last month, while speaking in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump discussed reducing crime. He suggested a policy like those in The Purge would solve the issue.

“If you had really violent day, with Mike Kelly, congressman Kelly in charge for one day,” Trump said. “A chain of events that’s so bad, one rough hour, I mean real rough, the word would get out and it would end immediately.”

You can hear it from Trump below.