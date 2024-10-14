To combat the chatter about Black men being left out of the political discourse, Vice President Kamala Harris has introduced a new “Opportunity Agenda” focused on supporting Black men in a big way. Now this sweeping proposal offers one million forgivable loans of up to $20,000 for Black entrepreneurs.

As expected and smartly so, Harris aims to bolster Black male voters’ support as she faces a close race with former President Donald Trump. This is a big deal and we’re sure the naysayers will find ways to attack the positive points within the proposal.

Diving in, the plan includes partnerships between community-oriented banks, mission-driven lenders, and the Small Business Administration to fund the forgivable loans. In addition to the loan program, the agenda offers training and mentorship to help Black men find jobs in high-demand sectors.

Harris also aims to enhance the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program to attract and retain Black male teachers, who currently make up less than 2% of public school educators in the U.S. The PSLF program forgives student loans after 10 years of work in certain nonprofit and government roles.

“This agenda is a further realization of Vice President Harris’ Opportunity Economy,” said Cedric Richmond, Harris’ campaign co-chair. “An economy where people don’t just get by, but get ahead. Where Black men are equipped with the tools to thrive: to buy a home, provide for our families, start a business, and build wealth.”

Oh but wait, there’s more. Harris also announced her support for federal marijuana legalization, surpassing the current Biden administration’s stance, which has focused on pardoning individuals for marijuana possession and reconsidering its classification. According to her campaign, Harris “will break down unjust legal barriers that hold Black men and other Americans back by legalizing marijuana nationally” and ensure Black men have access to jobs and wealth in the emerging cannabis industry, addressing the disproportionate policing of Black men for marijuana-related offenses.

It get’s better. Another key part of her agenda focuses on digital assets. Harris recognizes that over 20% of Black Americans have invested in cryptocurrency. Her campaign said she would work to establish a regulatory framework that protects Black men and other participants in the digital asset market, though specific details on the framework were not provided.

Get this, Harris’ proposals come as Trump makes inroads with Black voters. Polls show roughly 15% of Black voters plan to support Trump in the upcoming election, a 6% increase from Biden’s final margin with Black voters in 2020.

With her new agenda, Harris hopes to close that gap by addressing economic opportunities and social justice issues impacting Black men.

When it comes to contrast to Trump, Harris frequently links him to the Project 2025 agenda, a conservative plan that proposes cuts to education and social safety net programs like Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, despite Trump’s efforts to distance himself from it.