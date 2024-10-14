In an exclusive interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother Mopreme says that Diddy’s claim that he was not involved in the rap legend’s death might not be 100% true.

On Friday, Piers asked the elder Shakur about the theory of Diddy’s involvement in his brother’s back in 1996, mentioning that Diddy actually called Mopreme back in 2008 and denied any involvement in his little brother’s death.

Mopreme says that he still isn’t convinced that Diddy is completely in the clear when it comes to ‘Pac’s death, saying he told Diddy back in the day the truth of who did it still has not come out, so they needed to wait and see.

In the murder trial of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is currently on trial for Tupac’s murder, alleged Diddy implied he’d pay someone to kill 2Pac in an attempt to get a judge to deny Keefe D bail. Davis’ claims came up in court during his trial, prompting the Shakur family to hire Alex Spiro and Christopher Clore to look into the allegations.

Law enforcement says that Diddy has never been a suspect in the case.

