Ray J has had enough. Hitting his The Reality Check show, Ray J blasted Jaguar Wright after she made claims about him.

In case you missed it, Wright made claims about Whitney Houston’s relationship with Ray J, leading him to address her online. “When you are creating these stories and pushing narratives with no real basis, it’s clear that you’re doing some kind of attention-chasing or you’re doing this shit for clout. Or just for negative destruction, right?”

He continued, “Our culture needs more truth and integrity, not chaos and confusion. People were listening. You got our attention. Is what you’re saying true? Because this shit is outrageous. But I came to the conclusion that once I seen a story about me, and what you had to say about me and situations in my past, that is where I started to understand that you are totally fabricating stories and you are a complete liar. So that means that I have no respect for you and nothing you’re saying. So now I’ma go further. How dare you disrespect Jay-Z and Beyoncé? Jay-Z is an OG. Don’t ever disrespect Beyoncé.”

You can hear it all from Ray J below.

Ray J goes off on Jaguar Wright for speaking about him, Whitney Houston, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/gTi7FMVzeP — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 12, 2024

On “GOD DID” JAY-Z rapped:

I got lawyers like shooters

Workin’ pro bono for him as a favor ’cause I throw them Ms

And Piers Morgan just found that out the hard way. Jaguar Wright was brought on to Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she spread rumors about the alleged crimes of Hov and Beyoncé. Morgan received a note from The Carters’ lawyers. Morgan said:

“Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were ‘totally false’ and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.

“Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

“The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear. That’s why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

And that portion of Jaguar Wright’s interview has been deleted.

You can see Morgan’s statement below.