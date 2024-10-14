Ray J has had enough. Hitting his The Reality Check show, Ray J blasted Jaguar Wright after she made claims about him.
In case you missed it, Wright made claims about Whitney Houston’s relationship with Ray J, leading him to address her online. “When you are creating these stories and pushing narratives with no real basis, it’s clear that you’re doing some kind of attention-chasing or you’re doing this shit for clout. Or just for negative destruction, right?”
He continued, “Our culture needs more truth and integrity, not chaos and confusion. People were listening. You got our attention. Is what you’re saying true? Because this shit is outrageous. But I came to the conclusion that once I seen a story about me, and what you had to say about me and situations in my past, that is where I started to understand that you are totally fabricating stories and you are a complete liar. So that means that I have no respect for you and nothing you’re saying. So now I’ma go further. How dare you disrespect Jay-Z and Beyoncé? Jay-Z is an OG. Don’t ever disrespect Beyoncé.”
On “GOD DID” JAY-Z rapped:
And Piers Morgan just found that out the hard way. Jaguar Wright was brought on to Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she spread rumors about the alleged crimes of Hov and Beyoncé. Morgan received a note from The Carters’ lawyers. Morgan said:
And that portion of Jaguar Wright’s interview has been deleted.
