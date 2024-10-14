Westside Gunn Launches Pro-Wrestling Company, 4TH ROPE, with Heels Have Eyes III Event in Chicago

Multi-faceted creative and Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn is fulfilling a lifelong dream with his newest venture into professional wrestling. Announcing the launch of his wrestling company, 4TH ROPE, Gunn’s passion for blending art, fashion, music, and pro wrestling is set to reach new heights.

On Saturday, November 2, Gunn will celebrate this milestone at Heels Have Eyes III in Chicago at the UIC Forum. This sold-out event promises an electrifying fusion of live performances, pro wrestling matches, and cultural experiences. Following the success of previous Heels Have Eyes shows in Philadelphia and Cleveland, this Chicago edition will feature performances by legendary Griselda artists, Pete Rock, DJ Premier, and more, as well as special guest DJs and wrestlers.

The event’s wrestling lineup will include major talents from TNA Wrestling, such as Female Knockout World Champion Jordynn Grace, Moose, Joe Hendry, and AJ Francis. Gunn is eager to make history with 4TH ROPE, stating, “We’re gonna make this SPECIAL… I want to have fun, I want to continue to be innovative & I wanna make history.”

As Saucony’s new partner and his upcoming album Still Praying on the horizon, Westside Gunn continues pushing boundaries, curating a one-of-a-kind cultural and sporting experience for fans.

Covert Operations powers the event with sponsors in TNA Wrestling Tucker Ventures, Paper Planes, and Purple Brand.