Cassie Ventura, the singer best known for her hit single “Me & U,” is quietly gearing up to revive her music career in the wake of her tumultuous relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is now behind bars on human trafficking charges. The Bad Boy Entertainment CEO’s arrest comes nearly a year after Cassie filed a $30 million civil lawsuit against him, alleging years of abuse, which set off a series of events culminating in Diddy’s legal downfall.

Diddy, 54, is currently awaiting trial on multiple charges, including human trafficking and racketeering, following his September 16 arrest. He is expected to remain in custody until his trial date in May 2025. Cassie’s pivotal role in Diddy’s fall from grace has been significant, as she accused him of physical abuse, sexual assault, and controlling her career over the course of their relationship.

Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy last November shocked the industry, detailing years of trauma she endured during their relationship. Recently, The Daily Mail uncovered disturbing photographs from 2013 showing Cassie with visible bruises, long before the public became aware of Diddy’s abusive behavior. These images offer a chilling glimpse into the violence she faced during their time together.

Advertisement

Now, after years of being silenced and held back by the influential music mogul, Cassie is ready to take control of her career once again. A source close to the singer told The Daily Mail, “Cassie is considering making a comeback to music now that Diddy is behind bars and some of the executives who were his lackeys are resigning.”

The source continued, “She couldn’t have imagined her career would have been stalled in the way it was when her first album came out, but she has so many unreleased records that she wants to release if the timing and business is right.”

Cassie’s first album, Cassie (2006), launched her as a rising star, but her music career was soon stifled, allegedly due to Diddy’s control over her creative decisions and business ventures. Now, with a vault of unreleased tracks at her disposal, the singer is ready to explore her musical options. According to the source, her collaborators have already been informed, and royalty splits for potential new releases have been agreed upon.

This news marks a significant moment for Cassie, who has spent much of her adult life in the shadow of Diddy’s powerful influence. Now free from the toxic relationship and legal battles, the mother-of-two is focused on reclaiming her artistic voice and moving forward.

As Cassie begins her comeback, fans eagerly await new music from the singer who once seemed destined for superstardom. Her return to the industry not only signifies a new chapter in her personal and professional life but also serves as a reminder of the strength it takes to rise above past trauma and reclaim one’s narrative.