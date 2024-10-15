Everybody has an opinion, especially when it comes to all things Bronny James. This time, the takes are coming from four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

While on the Fan Duel’s Run it Back TV, Boogie Cousins criticized the Los Angeles Lakers for their decision to draft Bronny James, questioning the team’s commitment to winning.

Cousins, notably is a former Golden State Warriors center, expressed his disappointment with the Lakers’ recent moves, suggesting that drafting Bronny signals a lack of seriousness in their pursuit of success.

“I don’t really think the Lakers are serious anymore,” Cousins remarked. “As far as the Lakers actually competing, I take that as a sign they aren’t really serious. With the way their season ended last year with the high expectations, I expected more from them as far as making moves.”

What’s wild is, Bronny James, who has struggled during preseason play—hitting just 1 of his 11 field goal attempts—is still expected to see minutes when the Lakers open their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.

Obviously it is anticipated that Bronny will spend real time in the G League, there is also a plan for him to share the court with his father, LeBron James, in what would be a historic moment in NBA regular-season play.

But it’s clear Cousins, however, feels the decision to focus on such moments rather than making key moves to improve the roster suggests a shift in the Lakers’ priorities. To put it plainly, he believes the organization is not as driven to win as they once were.

Check out the conversation below: