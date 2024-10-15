Diddy Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault of College Freshman in 2004

Diddy is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims the music mogul sexually assaulted her when she was a 19-year-old college freshman in 2004.



According to the suit, filed in Tennessee, the woman—identified as Jane Doe—alleges that Diddy forced himself on her during an after-party at a Manhattan Marriott hotel following a photoshoot invite near her Brooklyn campus.

According to TMZ, the woman claims Diddy and his entourage brought her and a friend to the hotel, where they were locked in a room, given drinks, and pressured to use cocaine. When the women resisted, the lawsuit alleges Diddy became aggressive, eventually forcing Jane Doe to undress under threat of violence and sexually assaulting her. The woman says her friend was also forced to perform oral sex.

Jane Doe claims her cries prompted a security guard to enter the room, allowing her friend to escape, but she remained trapped. After Diddy allegedly threatened her life, another guard later escorted her out, and she returned to her dorm.

The woman is seeking a jury trial and is represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims to represent 120 other alleged victims of Diddy. Marriott International is also being sued, accused of ignoring Diddy’s behavior.