Rap legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have once again united their creative forces, this time venturing into the world of premium spirits with the launch of STILL G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. Announced today, this ultra-premium gin marks the highly-anticipated second product release from their award-winning beverage brand, and the duo’s first entry into the pure premium spirit space. Following the global success of their first release, the Gin & Juice canned cocktail, STILL G.I.N. brings the same level of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation to the world of distilled spirits.

STILL G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a bold, modern gin that stands out for its clean, citrus-forward flavor and smooth, mixable quality. Bursting with notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander, the gin offers a vibrant and balanced profile that’s designed to elevate any cocktail experience. As the first pure bottled spirit with the official cosign of Dr. Dre and Snoop, STILL G.I.N. showcases the perfectionist approach that both artists are known for.

“This is not a liquor that we’re just putting our name on,” Dr. Dre explains. “It’s just like we did with Beats headphones. Everything is us from the ground up: the gin, the flavor, the packaging… Everything had to be perfect. Snoop said it best: we’re better together – it’s always magical. From the look to the taste, it’s all there.”

Snoop Dogg added, “Every day in the studio when Dre and I were trying to make the dopest music, we were drinking gin and just having fun. We’ve been a part of the evolution of this gin – from the creation of the flavor to the percentage of alcohol that’s in it – and it’s just so good! Dre’s a perfectionist: he wants to make sure it’s not just good, but great. Together, we ain’t gonna do nothing regular!”

STILL G.I.N. draws its inspiration from the pair’s classic hit “Still D.R.E.” off Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking album 2001, paying homage to the duo’s musical legacy while breaking new ground in the beverage industry. This follows the release of their highly successful Gin & Juice, a nod to Snoop Dogg’s iconic track of the same name.

Crafted through an artisanal process of vapor distillation in a copper pot, STILL G.I.N. is 85 proof (42.5% ABV) and features a refined botanical blend that balances vibrant citrus flavors with subtle floral and spice notes. The meticulous craftsmanship that went into this gin ensures it appeals to a wide variety of palates, from casual drinkers to seasoned gin connoisseurs.

The bottle design is equally striking, with its unique honeycomb 750ml packaging created by renowned designer Ini Archibong, who also conceived the branding for Gin & Juice. The result is an eye-catching and stylish bottle that reflects the premium quality of the spirit inside.

Priced at $34.99, STILL G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is distilled and bottled in the U.S. and distributed nationwide through Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. The launch comes on the heels of a successful first year for the brand, which included international expansion and becoming the first-ever alcohol sponsor of an NCAA bowl game with the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

“We’ve always wanted to create a gin that matches the level of creativity and innovation we bring to everything we do,” says Andrew Gill, the brand’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Dre and Snoop were involved in every step – from the bottle design to getting the perfect harmony of botanical notes into each sip.”

With STILL G.I.N., Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg continue to push boundaries, offering a premium spirit that’s as smooth and sophisticated as the music they’ve created over the years. Fans can now raise a glass to the dynamic duo’s latest success, as STILL G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is officially available for purchase nationwide.