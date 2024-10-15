New York rap icon Fat Joe recently opened up about his battle with diabetes and his use of Ozempic as part of his broader weight loss journey.

Before you start the judgement, Fat Joe, has been managing diabetes since his teenage years, and made it clear that while Ozempic helped, it was just one tool in his long-standing commitment to his health.

Get this, for years, Joe has relied on discipline, diet, and exercise to transform his body, long before Ozempic came into the picture. Unlike some celebrities who might keep their use of weight-loss drugs private, the Bronx native has been transparent about his experience. Gotta respect that.

Advertisement

In an honest conversation with Us Weekly, he shared that while the medication played a role, his significant dietary changes were a major factor in helping him shed 200 pounds.

“Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff,” Joe explained, referring to his reduced intake of carbs like bread, pasta, and rice. He even goes as far as cutting the corners off his toast to maintain moderation and balance.

ICYMI, Joe’s slimmer figure will be on full display when he hosts the BET Hip Hop Awards. His honesty about using Ozempic has added to the ongoing conversation surrounding the drug, which has stirred debate in Hollywood this year. While some, like fitness expert Jillian Michaels, have raised concerns about potential long-term psychological effects and urged people to rethink their food habits, Joe remains focused on the positive changes he’s made.

What’s more, beyond weight loss, Fat Joe has long been an advocate for health. He’s even been working with politicians to address hidden healthcare costs, showing that his dedication to wellness goes far beyond his personal journey.