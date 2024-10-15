During a recent interview with Us Weekly, BX rap legend Fat Joe talked about his weight loss and how a healthier diet has led him to lose weight in order to help battle his almost life-long fight with diabetes.

Joe says that along with his new dietary habits, taking Ozempic has help him lose upward of 200 lbs. in the past two decades.

“We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible,” Joe told Us Weekly. “So we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice. That’s the smartest way to eat.” He added that carbs are still necessary so it’s all about balance. “Like this morning I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it, and kept it moving,” he added. “Normally I would’ve ate [sic] the whole thing. But you know, that’s what we do. We cut carbs and try to be smarter.”

The Terror Squad Don is scheduled to host tonight’s BET Hip Hop Awards live from Las Vegas.