Jamie Foxx Shares Message with Fans After Returning to the Stage: ‘God is Good’

Jamie Foxx is celebrating his return to the stage by sharing images from the night titled “One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx” and a special message.

“God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy,” Foxx wrote. “On October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia. I have to thank you Atlanta, you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were.

“When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most… #nobaddays as my guy James would say #secondchance.”

