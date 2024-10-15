Juice WRLD Drops Two Posthumous Tracks, “Both Ways” and “Cavalier,” in New EP Release

a

Today, Juice WRLD fans are being treated to two highly anticipated tracks: the melodic “Both Ways” and the dark, booming “Cavalier.” Both songs arrive as part of The Pre-Party (Extended) EP, released via Grade A and Interscope Records.

“Both Ways,” produced by Juice’s frequent collaborator Nick Mira alongside Pharaoh Vice, features a low-slung groove and effortlessly catchy melodies. The track comes with a video co-directed by Juice’s friend and collaborator, Trippie Redd, along with DotComNirvan. Juice WRLD delivers smooth verses and warnings, rapping, “If you’re crossing my streets, better look both ways.”

“Cavalier,” produced by 808 Mafia’s Purps and Ian Francis, offers a shadowy mix of moody guitar and skittering drums. Fans may recall footage of Juice recording the song during a 2019 Instagram Live session. Juice showcases his lyrical prowess with raw energy: “They gon’ make me blow my fuse… I beat up the rap game, and I give it a bruise.”

Advertisement

This release follows The Pre-Party EP, dropped on September 9, a date beloved by Juice WRLD’s fans for its symbolism of turning negative into positive.