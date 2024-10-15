Here’s one celebrity who isn’t taking a legal “L.” Katt Williams recently secured a significant legal victory in a long-standing assault lawsuit dating back to 2016. The case, brought by former assistant Angelina Triplett-Hill, was dismissed by Judge Christina Snyder, who threw out the $1.7 million judgment against the comedian.

The dismissal sprung after it was revealed that no hospital records or police reports were filed to substantiate the claims. Triplett-Hill had accused Williams of assaulting her on a California film set in 2014.

According to court documents obtained by the all knowing Daily Mail, she alleged that Williams verbally attacked her after she took a phone call, which escalated into a physical altercation. Triplett-Hill claimed the comedian struck her multiple times, causing her to fall unconscious. She further accused Williams of ignoring her after the incident. In 2016, a $1.7 million default judgment was awarded to Triplett-Hill, as Williams reportedly did not respond to the lawsuit.

As expected, Williams’ legal team, however, maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.

“Katt said he did nothing wrong and would never pay the woman a cent,” said his attorney, Jeremiah Reynolds, in a statement. “He accepted the risks and understood that the plaintiff would try to play on sympathy at trial to ask for even more money.”

At the contentious trial, Williams’ defense focused on discrediting Triplett-Hill’s claims. “We argued that the plaintiff had created a false narrative of working for Katt as his assistant and faked the incident,” Reynolds continued. “The plaintiff tried to play on the jurors’ emotions, supposed ‘power imbalances,’ and did everything she could to try to bring in irrelevant and prejudicial evidence about Katt. Judge Snyder excluded it all.”

This siginificant legal victory comes on the heels of Williams making waves earlier this year during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. In the interview, Williams critiqued several fellow comedians, including Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, Cedric the Entertainer, and Tiffany Haddish. Following the interview, he received vocal support from other industry figures like Mo’Nique and Je’Niece McCullough, the daughter of the late Bernie Mac.