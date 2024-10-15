Vice President Kamala Harris is sitting down with everybody in the run up to the most consequential election of our lifetime.

The vocal host of the Breakfast Club hosted a town hall in Detroit and addressed concerns about Harris’ record as a prosecutor and made a firm commitment to decriminalize marijuana if she is elected in 2024. The interview, aimed at bolstering her support among Black men, also touched on her plans for police reform and combatting misinformation from Republicans.

Ya’ll know Charlamagne tha God, is known for his unfiltered approach, but he didn’t hesitate to press VP Harris on her history as a prosecutor. He opened by asking her to respond to claims that, during her time as San Francisco’s district attorney, she disproportionately incarcerated Black men.

But Harris was prepared unlike her often meandering, rambling opponent. In her response, Harris highlighted her progressive stance on marijuana during her tenure, stating, “I was one of the most progressive prosecutors on marijuana cases.” She pledged that, if elected, she would work to decriminalize marijuana nationwide, understanding how its criminalization has disproportionately impacted Black communities.

Get this, Harris acknowledged that support from Black men has been a challenge, with some polls indicating lower enthusiasm compared to Biden’s 2020 campaign. Her team, along with prominent allies such as Barack Obama, is focused on regaining that backing in key battleground states, including Michigan.

While addressing another critical issue, Harris spoke on police reform, vowing to push for the passage of the George Floyd Policing Act, which has stalled in Congress. “I will work tirelessly to get this through,” she said. The Act, which seeks to address police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement, remains a priority for her administration.

Pressing on the realities of turning election proposals into law, Charlamagne questioned whether Harris could realistically secure enough votes to pass the legislation, given the deep divisions in Congress. Harris, undeterred, reaffirmed her commitment, stating, “We must push for this, even if it’s an uphill battle. Our communities deserve justice and accountability.” THAT PART.

What’s more, Harris also discussed the ongoing efforts by the Trump campaign to spread misinformation among Black voters, particularly targeting them to suppress turnout. “They are trying to scare people away because they know otherwise they have nothing to run on,” she asserted, accusing Trump’s team of attempting to manipulate voters rather than offering substantive policies.

If you thought VP Kamala Harris’ media blitz is going to slow down, guess again. Looking ahead, Harris is set to appear on Fox News and possibly on Joe Rogan’s podcast, continuing her outreach to diverse audiences as she ramps up her campaign efforts.