Kimberly Cole Shakes Up the Music Scene with New Single “BLOODY MARY” – A Sonic Roller-Coaster of Emotion and Self-Discovery

Kimberly Cole, the fearless and fiercely talented singer, songwriter, and filmmaker, is back with her most soul-baring project yet. Known for her Billboard-charting pop hits and powerful performances, Cole is now set to release her latest single, “BLOODY MARY,” on October 16th. The track is a haunting blend of raw emotion, introspective lyrics, and a unique mix of dark pop and gritty hip-hop that promises to captivate fans and critics alike.

Reflecting on the emotional turbulence of the last few years, Cole’s new release is a deeply personal journey of self-acceptance. “BLOODY MARY” is not just a song but a confession – a cathartic release of pent-up feelings that Cole had been holding back for too long. “This song represents a confession to myself. A come-to-Jesus moment, a wake-up call to finally be honest with myself,” Cole explains.

The track, produced by long-time collaborator Jeeve Ducornet, unfolds in the unique setting of Kimberly’s sunny home studio loft in Universal City, where she and her team of creative minds sipped Bloody Marys while delving into the depths of their emotions. The process was liberating and fun but also painfully honest, resulting in a song that resonates on a visceral level.

“We wrote and recorded in our home studio, overlooking the 101 freeway in Los Angeles. Many demons were released that day,” Cole shares with a candid smile. “The track is raw and honest, blending catchy grit with lyrical depth, creating something that feels true to who I am today.” The collaboration with Goldie, her close friend and fellow artist, adds an extra layer of depth to the song, which Cole describes as hitting “the depth and the frequency of what I feel my soul authentically needs to say.”

img 5304

A Visual and Sonic Experience Like No Other

Accompanying the single is a breathtaking music video that captures Cole’s essence both as an artist and an athlete. Directed by BT Meza, the video was shot in a crumbling warehouse in downtown LA, creating a striking visual metaphor for the song’s themes of self-exploration and confronting inner demons. The choice of setting – a dilapidated building with a cracked foundation – perfectly mirrors the vulnerability and raw emotion of the track.

In the video, Cole’s powerful skating routines alongside world champion artistic roller skater Trey Knight transform the warehouse’s gritty cement floors into a stage for a story of redemption and release. “The cracks in the foundation became a metaphor for the song’s meaning – confronting the imperfections and challenges we all face,” Cole explains.

But the video is more than just a stunning visual accompaniment. It’s a love letter to the sport that has played such a pivotal role in Kimberly’s life. Roller skating has not only shaped her as an artist but has also become a vital part of her identity. “My roller skating story is long and vast. Not only has roller skating given me an outlet, but it genuinely saved my life more than once,” she says. This passion for the sport is evident in every frame of the music video, where Kimberly’s graceful yet powerful movements speak volumes.

Championing Artistic Roller Skating

Kimberly’s love for roller skating doesn’t stop at her music. She’s also the creative force behind the upcoming documentary “Blood, Sweat, and Wheels,” a collaboration with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Company and Critical Content. The film dives into the underground culture of competitive roller skating, a sport Kimberly passionately champions. She’s pushing for its recognition as an Olympic sport, a cause she’s dedicated the last five years of her life to.

“It’s more than just a night at your local roller rink,” Kimberly emphasizes. “Artistic roller skating is a whole underground sports telenovela. I want to give these athletes the voice and the world stage they deserve. I will stop at nothing to get this sport recognized as an Olympic event.”

Bringing Skating to the Vegas Strip

Kimberly’s next big venture takes her to Las Vegas, where she’s teaming up with cultural visionary Branden Powers to open Starlite Roller Rink, a venue set to revolutionize the roller skating experience. As Creative Director, Kimberly plans to infuse the space with her signature blend of music, athleticism, and artistry, ensuring it’s an experience unlike any other. “Bloody Mary isn’t a girl on roller skates trying to be a roller girl. It’s actually who I am,” she affirms. “My collaboration with Branden and Starlite will enable me to combine my music, filmmaking, athleticism, and artistry in a way that’s never been done before.”

Looking Forward

“BLOODY MARY” is just the beginning for Kimberly Cole. With new music on the horizon, the upcoming release of “Blood, Sweat, and Wheels,” and her role at Starlite Roller Rink, Cole is poised to make 2024 her most dynamic year yet. “I’ve grown up so much since my first single ‘Smack You,’” she reflects. “I’m no longer trying to please anyone but myself. Now I just write like a human, sing it, and hope that someone resonates with my humanity.”

Kimberly Cole’s “BLOODY MARY” is set to drop on October 16th, and with her creative vision, fearless storytelling, and relentless passion, it’s clear that she’s skating her way into an unforgettable new chapter of her career.

Don’t miss out on “BLOODY MARY” and stream it now on Apple Music and Spotify!—it’s not just a song, it’s a testament to the power of vulnerability and the beauty of self-acceptance.