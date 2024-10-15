Male OnlyFans Star Accused Of Giving Herpes To Multiple Women

OnlyFans content creator Gucci Third Leg is currently under fire after a female TikTok collaborator accused him of transmitting herpes to her.

Danae Davis says that she was only 19 at t the time of their collaboration and never disclosed that he had a sexually transmitted disease. She also claims that GTL knew about his diagnosis and purposely kept it a secret from her and his other female social media collaborators.

Being that Gucci Third Leg has collaborated with some of the biggest porn stars in the world, Davis claims that he has exposed dozens of women to the disease. Streamers Adin Ross and Deshae Frost have slept with some of the women that GTL has collaborated with, which now has the industry abuzz about who could’ve been exposed and possibly even contracted the disease.

Gucci Third Leg claims to have slept with over 3,000 women in his lifetime. Someone took to X to post a list of the women with whom Gucci Third Leg either shot content, slept, or created content in the past year.

GTL has yet to step forward and issue a statement regarding these allegations.