Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘In Her Words’ Documentary for Oct. 31

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words provides an intimate look at the life of the Houston-born rapper, revealing the woman behind the persona. The documentary follows Megan as she rises to stardom, navigating fame, grief, pressure, and success. It captures her most vulnerable moments, allowing fans to connect with Megan Pete more deeply.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, TIME Studios, Roc Nation, and Nneka Productions, the 112-minute film is directed by Nneka Onuorah. Co-producers include Carmen Cee and Mackenzie Hill, with executive producers Loren Hammonds, Desiree Perez, and others.