The Culture Parlor, led by visionary filmmaker Ayana Morris, unveiled its inaugural mobile art installation, “Don’t Touch My Hair,” at Harriet Tubman Square during the Newark Arts Festival. This immersive exhibit, designed to challenge societal norms surrounding Black hair, marks a significant cultural moment in Newark’s artistic landscape.

The opening ceremony, held on October 11th, featured esteemed guests, including Newark Mayor Ras J Baraka, Congresswoman LaMonica McIver, and Rutgers University–Newark Chancellor Jeffrey Robinson. The event commenced with a powerful address by Ayana Morris, who highlighted the exhibit’s mission to celebrate and reclaim Black identity through art.

Once inside the “Don’t Touch My Hair” exhibition, the viewer is immersed in seven moving images that explore various aspects of Black women’s hair. Themes such as bondage, resistance, embrace, assimilation, and survival are highlighted. A powerful poem accompanies these visuals, helping the audience grasp the struggles and triumphs Black women have experienced with their hair. For example, the image on assimilation portrays a woman with blow-dried straight hair, symbolizing the pressure to conform. In contrast, the theme of survival reflects on how hair was braided into maps, guiding the path to freedom for slaves. The exhibition features a full service salon installation with products from renowned hair product company Mielle. Illuminated by ambient lighting, dynamic table dressings and reflective mirrors, the exhibit encourages introspection on the historical and cultural significance of Black hair, creating a space for dialogue and empowerment.

Throughout the weekend, attendees enjoyed a series of events, including the Hair Gala, which encouraged attendees to express their creativity through elaborate hairstyles while enjoying a panel discussion. Saturday’s conversations with Allure’s Jessica Cruel, Shauna Kay, Barri Gibson, Amanda Mitchell, and Kela Walker, and Jennifer Edwards covered Black Women’s Portrayal In Print Media, Black In Beauty, as well as leveraging social media. On Sunday, The Grit & Glam Brunch honored influential figures Mikki Taylor, Misa Hylton, and Claire Sulmners for their contributions to Black beauty and fashion. Panel discussions, live performances, and a vibrant Hair Gala further enriched the festival’s theme of “Radical Reimaging,” enhancing Newark’s cultural vibrancy. Music was provided by DJ Sienna.

Ayana Morris’s “Don’t Touch My Hair” will remain on display at Harriet Tubman Square until November 15, 2024, inviting the public to engage with its transformative narrative.