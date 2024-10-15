Music video director Cole Bennett is making his feature film directorial debut with a documentary about Chief Keef. Known for building a reputation through Lyrical Lemonade and directing numerous music videos over the past 11 years, Bennett is now turning his focus to a more expansive project, centered around one of his frequent collaborators and fellow Chicago native, Chief Keef.

The report was scooped exclusively by Variety, reporting Bennett will direct the documentary, which will explore Chief Keef’s rise and career trajectory in the music industry. The film’s production will be overseen by Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, with Jeremy Allen serving as the producer. Lyrical Lemonade’s Jake Millan and Krista Worby will also contribute as executive producers alongside Khalabo Ink Society’s Emile Geneve and Idris Dykes.

What’s more, after announcing the project, Bennett shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, “my first film, the chief keef documentary.” However, no official title or release date has been provided yet.

The details about the film remain limited, more updates are expected to emerge in the coming months. Stay tuned for further developments on this exciting collaboration between Bennett and Chief Keef.