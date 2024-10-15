Mustard and Chanel Thierry Reach Settlement in Divorce

The divorce between Mustard and now ex-wife Chanel Thiery has concluded. According to TMZ, the settlement leaves the “Not Like Us” producer with cars, including two Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce.

Additional cars to remain with Mustard are a 2022 Maybach and a 1960 Chevy Impala. He will also retain properties across California.

Mustard will pay Thierry $24,5000 monthly in child support, sharing joint custody of the three children. She will also receive a one-time payment of $315,000 for spousal support and a lump sum payment of $275,000.

