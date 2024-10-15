Nicky Jam Joins Rewind It 10 as Newest Ambassador for Dark Brown Beard Dye

Men’s grooming brand Rewind It 10 announced today that Latin Grammy award-winning reggaeton star Nicky Jam is their newest ambassador for the Dark Brown beard dye. The product, now available at CVS, Sally Beauty, Amazon, and RewindIt10.com, marks another milestone for the brand as it expands its ambassador lineup.

Nicky Jam, known for global hits like “X,” “El Perdón,” and “Hasta el Amanecer,” adds star power to the Rewind It 10 team, joining fellow ambassadors such as co-owner Fat Joe, NFL player Travis Kelce, DJ Khaled, model Tyson Beckford, and MMA fighter Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

“Nicky Jam is a global icon in the music industry, and his influence will undoubtedly amplify our brand’s reach,” said Rewind It 10 in a statement.

Advertisement

The addition of Nicky Jam highlights Rewind It 10’s commitment to serving a diverse clientele. The brand, co-founded by Fat Joe and the team behind It’s a 10 Haircare, provides salon-quality, ammonia-free formulas designed for easy at-home use.

Rewind It 10 continues to innovate with products that cater to men’s diverse hair textures and colors. The company’s star-studded lineup, which recently added Brody Jenner as the face of the Medium Brown beard dye, reflects its mission to empower men to express their individuality confidently.