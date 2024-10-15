North Carolina Man Arrested After Threatening FEMA Employees Helping in Hurricane Helene Efforts

FEMA employees servicing hurricane-hit areas are on alert as threats from militias are looming.

According to CNN, William Jacob Parsons, 44, of North Carolina, has been arrested and charged with Going Armed to the Terror of the Public after he threatened FEMA team members who are working on recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene.

According to Capt. Jamie Keever, Parsons was arrested with a handgun and rifle and was investigated after he “made the comment about possibly harming FEMA employees working after the disaster of Hurricane Helene in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area.”

Parsons was tracked and arrested by the color of his vehicle and license plate. The arrest occurred outside a grocery store functioning as a storm relief site. He is currently free on a $10,000 secured bond.

Additionally, the threats caused FEMA officers to close, while another threat on Saturday in Rutherford County by “armed militia” was reported by National Guard troops.