Reports have confirmed that Jake E. Lee, a guitarist who’s best known for playing for heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, was shot multiple times today(October 15) while walking his dog in Las Vegas at 2:40 am.

Lee is currently in ICU, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police believe that Lee was a victim of random violence and was not targeted in any way. Nevertheless, LVMPD are actively investigating the case. There have been no arrests nor do the police have any suspects.

The “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne commented on the incident, saying, “It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be ok.”

Jake took over as Ozzy’s lead guitarist in ’82 after the tragic death of Randy Rhoads and left his mark on classic albums like ’83’s “Bark at the Moon” and ’86’s “The Ultimate Sin.”