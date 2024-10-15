R. Kelly’s Lawyer Claims State Investigation Found No Basis for Daughter’s Allegations

News Nation

R. Kelly’s lawyer is responding to the singer’s daughter after she claimed he was sexually abused in a new documentary.

In Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, a two-part documentary that debuted on TVEI Streaming Network, Buku Abi reveals that she reported the alleged abuse to her mother, Andrea Kelly, in 2009 when she was just 10 years old.

“He was everything to me,” Abi, now 26, says in the emotional first episode, which is now available to stream. “For a long time, I didn’t want to believe it. I didn’t think someone, even as flawed as he was, would do something like that to me.”

Though Abi, whose real name is Joann Kelly, does not delve deeply into the specifics of the abuse in this initial episode, she shares how fear kept her from speaking out for years. “I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom.”

In response, Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, appeared on the Banfield show on News Nation to dispel the claim.

“The allegation was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services,” Bonjean said. “He’s under criminal investigation at the time. He’s probably the most highly-investigated individual on the planet when it comes to these types of claims. The Illinois DCFS determined that the allegation was unfounded many years ago.

“He certainly denies it, and it’s our position that, if there was any merit to the claims, certainly charges would have been brought.”

You can hear the full statement below.