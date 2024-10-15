Whelp, Aaron Rodgers seemed like he needed help with the receiving core after last night’s Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills, and now he has it. The New York Jets have officially acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

We know Adams, who’s 6-1 and weighing 215 pounds, is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the league and now he’s reunited with Rodgers.

A three-time first-team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler, Adams has already tallied 18 receptions, 208 yards, and a touchdown in just three games with the Raiders this season. Prior to his time in Las Vegas, the Fresno State product was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, where he built a formidable connection with current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

Talk about a winning combo, during their eight seasons together in Green Bay, Adams and Rodgers formed one of the most dangerous duos in NFL history. The pair combined for 669 receptions, 8,121 yards, and 73 touchdowns. Adams’ standout 2020 season saw him lead the league with 18 touchdowns and 98.1 receiving yards per game, which helped Rodgers secure an MVP award. The following year, Adams set personal records with 123 receptions and 1,553 receiving yards, while also racking up 11 touchdowns as Rodgers claimed another MVP.

Get this, while speaking to reporters prior to the Jets’ Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers hinted at his strong relationship with Adams. “I don’t know how much I can say about it, there’s tampering, but I still have a close friendship with him,” Rodgers said. “We spend time in the offseason together, he’s a great guy and a great player, and the rest of that is out of my hands.”

Going back between 2017 and 2021, Adams led the NFL with 6,195 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns, ranking second in targets (731) and receptions (506) over that span. After being traded to the Raiders in March 2022, Adams continued to shine, finishing his first season in Las Vegas with 100 catches for 1,516 yards (15.2 avg) and 14 touchdowns. In 2023, he increased his reception total to 103 for 1,144 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Fans are excited as Adams now joins a Jets receiving group that includes standout Garrett Wilson and former Packers teammate Allen Lazard, along with Mike Williams. His addition further bolsters an already potent offense as the Jets push for playoff contention with Rodgers under center.