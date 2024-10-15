Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 14th Week

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” continues its dominant run atop the Billboard Hot 100, securing a 14th week at No. 1. The track, which became the artist’s first chart-topping hit in July, now holds the longest reign of 2024 and is within two weeks of tying Morgan Wallen’s 2023 smash, “Last Night,” for the longest No. 1 stay this decade at 16 weeks.

As Shaboozey’s debut Hot 100 entry with no other billed artists, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” ties for the second-longest No. 1 run among solo breakthrough hits, behind Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which dominated for 19 weeks in 2019.

In addition to its Hot 100 success, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” remains at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for an 18th consecutive week, the longest No. 1 streak of 2024.

The song, released via American Dogwood/EMPIRE, garnered 75.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, 26.4 million streams, and 6,000 sales in the U.S. from Oct. 4-10. It also posts an 11th week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart, reclaims the top spot on Streaming Songs, and holds steady at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales.