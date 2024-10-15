feature featured source sports Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions Unveil Official Trailer For Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

October 15, 2024
Sha Be Allah
Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) present a heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by international superstar Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.


In the co-main event, Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will defend her undisputed title over 10, two-minute rounds against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history. Also on the main card will be the 12-round men’s championship fight for the WBC welterweight title between reigning champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) vs. Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) and a 6-round super middleweight fight between India’s number one boxer and MVP’s first international signee Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) vs. Brazil’s multi-talented superstar Whindersson Nunes (2-2-1, 1 KO combined boxing record).

Netflix previously announced COUNTDOWN: PAUL VS. TYSON, a three-part documentary series with intimate access to the fighters; Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere November 7, Episode 3 will premiere November 12. 

