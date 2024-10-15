Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

The Weeknd Becomes First Artist to Hit 20 Songs with Over 1 Billion Spotify Streams

October 15, 2024
Shawn Grant
Global superstar The Weeknd has made history as the first artist to have 20 individual songs surpass one billion streams on Spotify. This unprecedented achievement solidifies his status as a streaming giant and cultural icon, showcasing his lasting influence on fans and the global music landscape.


The songs with one billion streams are below:

  1. Blinding Lights
  2. Starboy
  3. The Hills
  4. Die For You
  5. Save Your Tears
  6. Call Out My Name
  7. I Feel It Coming
  8. Can’t Feel My Face
  9. Earned It
  10. Save Your Tears (remix)
  11. Creepin’
  12. Stargirl Interlude
  13. Reminder
  14. I Was Never There
  15. One Of The Girls
  16. Often
  17. Heartless
  18. After Hours  
  19. Or Nah
  20. Die for You (Ariana remix)