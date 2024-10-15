The Weeknd Becomes First Artist to Hit 20 Songs with Over 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Global superstar The Weeknd has made history as the first artist to have 20 individual songs surpass one billion streams on Spotify. This unprecedented achievement solidifies his status as a streaming giant and cultural icon, showcasing his lasting influence on fans and the global music landscape.
The songs with one billion streams are below:
- Blinding Lights
- Starboy
- The Hills
- Die For You
- Save Your Tears
- Call Out My Name
- I Feel It Coming
- Can’t Feel My Face
- Earned It
- Save Your Tears (remix)
- Creepin’
- Stargirl Interlude
- Reminder
- I Was Never There
- One Of The Girls
- Often
- Heartless
- After Hours
- Or Nah
- Die for You (Ariana remix)