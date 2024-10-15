VP Kamala Harris on Black Male Voters: ‘It’s My Responsibility To Earn Their Support’

Vice President Kamala Harris made a notable appearance on The Shade Room for TSR Newz, marking her first interview with the outlet since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. During the conversation, Harris highlighted her campaign’s efforts to expand economic opportunities for Black Americans and discussed her strategy for securing Black male voters.

Harris also addressed former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from a 60 Minutes interview and the second debate, questioning, “What is Donald Trump trying to hide? What is his staff and his team trying to keep from you?”

In discussing her campaign’s vision, Harris outlined an expanded economic agenda, contrasting it with Trump’s approach. She focused on building economic equity for underserved communities, underscoring her dedication to achieving tangible progress.

Advertisement

Addressing polling data showing her receiving 80% of Black male voters compared to Biden’s 87% in 2020, Harris pushed back, stating, “That’s not my experience, and election day has not arrived yet. The most important point is that I’m not assuming I have Black men’s votes in my back pocket. Black men expect you to earn their vote, just like anyone else.”

She emphasized the importance of her ongoing work, listening to the community, and making her case to voters. “I’m running for president of the United States, and it’s my responsibility to earn their support. That’s why I’m talking with folks about the work I’ve done throughout my career.”

You can hear it all from Harris below.