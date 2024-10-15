Yankees or Mets? Eric Adams Chose Both on His Hat and is Getting Ethered Online

NBC News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing an indictment, but it’s still go New York Yankees…..and Mets? With both NYC teams in the playoffs, Eric Adams threw on a cap, which is a bit flagrant.

Strolling the streets of New York, Adams wore a hat that brought both NYC teams together. Mets logo on the facing left side and Bombers on the right. Quite wild.

Eric Adams seen wearing cap with both Mets, Yankees logos — sparking firestorm from fans: ‘Should be indicted just for this’ https://t.co/qzXB2ix7s8 pic.twitter.com/K56q9JiMsx — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2024

No wonder Eric Adams got indicted, that hat is a crime against humanity https://t.co/UbdUrCbvVI — Robert Gunderbrook (@RobGunderbrook) October 15, 2024

ERIC ADAMS WHILE WEARING THIS TRAVESTY OF A HAT:

"Citi Field is the Yankee Stadium of Shea Stadiums." https://t.co/8puOEWIkK0 — ⒿⒶⓎ ⒷⓇⓄⓌⓃ (@TheMrJayBrown) October 15, 2024

To be fair, he doesn't know yet which team his cellmate may be supporting. 🤷‍♂️



New York City Mayor Eric Adams roasted for wearing both Yankees, Mets logos on hathttps://t.co/xuPY2Gd9JG — ⭐️The FJC⭐️ (@The_FJC) October 14, 2024

But about that indictment…. Mayor Eric Adams faces corruption and bribery charges. The embattled NYC mayor just enlisted prominent attorney Alex Spiro, known for representing high-profile clients, to defend him. The case has sent shockwaves through New York City’s political landscape.

Here’s how Spiro responded to the federal investigation into Adams, “Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams’ phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.” He further added, “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

Just who is Alex Spiro? Well, he’s a partner at Quinn Emanuel and co-chair of the Investigations, Government Enforcement & White Collar Defense Practice. This legal eagle is no stranger to defending celebrities.

Get this, his past clients include Alec Baldwin, Elon Musk, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and New England Patriots’ figures like Robert Kraft and Aaron Hernandez. He also successfully represented NBA player Thabo Sefolosha in a wrongful arrest case, leading to a $4 million settlement with New York City.

What about the the rest of his resume? Spiro graduated from Harvard Law School, and previously worked as a Manhattan prosecutor and gained recognition for securing convictions against notorious criminals like Rodney Alcala, the “Dating Game” serial killer. Spiro’s legal career has also included academic roles at Harvard Law, and he serves as counsel to the Reform Alliance.

What’s more, in addition to representing Adams, Spiro has been closely involved with Musk, especially during the Twitter acquisition, and has played a significant role in various legal disputes, including SEC matters.

As you can imagine, Spiro is known for his sharp legal acumen and high-profile courtroom victories. Now Spiro’s involvement in Adams’ case is likely to draw significant attention as it unfolds.

Sounds like the corruption case of the century, not named you know who.