50 Cent Announces First-Ever Las Vegas Residency ‘In Da Club’ for 2025

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is set to ring in 2025 in Las Vegas with his first-ever residency, 50 Cent: In Da Club. The exclusive six-show run will take place at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, to Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, including a special New Year’s Eve performance by Sire Spirits.

Fans can expect a high-energy show packed with 50 Cent’s biggest hits like “In Da Club,” “Candy Shop,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “21 Questions.” Known for his dynamic performances, 50 Cent promises an immersive experience with larger-than-life production, special surprises, and an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration.

“I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans. We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party for my Vegas residency,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Presales begin Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. PT for Citi cardholders through the Citi Entertainment program and artist fans. Caesars Rewards members, SiriusXM, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers can access presales starting Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

All performances will start at 9 p.m., except for the New Year’s Eve show, which begins at 10 p.m. Dec. 27, 28, 30, 31, 2024, and Jan. 3, 4, 2025 are scheduled dates.

This residency promises to bring an unforgettable party to the Las Vegas Strip, celebrating 50 Cent’s legacy in iconic style.