adidas and HARIBO Team Up for Donovan Mitchell’s Limited-Edition D.O.N. Issue #6 Sneaker

adidas Basketball has unveiled the limited-edition D.O.N. Issue #6 in collaboration with HARIBO, celebrating NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s love for the iconic gummi brand. This partnership brings Mitchell’s childhood favorite, HARIBO Goldbears, to life through a unique sneaker design.

The D.O.N. Issue #6, “Determination Over Negativity,” is crafted to inspire athletes and enhance on-court performance. The shoe supports Mitchell’s explosive playstyle, featuring zoned energy return, advanced cushioning, and a midfoot harness for stability.

The sneaker comes in two colorways: red, white, and green, inspired by HARIBO’s Goldbears flavors—Raspberry, Pineapple, and Strawberry—Mitchell’s favorites.

HARIBO created 2,500 custom bags of “Spida’s Picks” Goldbears to commemorate the collaboration, featuring a bespoke mix of flavors Mitchell chose.

The D.O.N. Issue #6 x HARIBO will be available for $130 on adidas.com and select retailers starting October 31, 2024.